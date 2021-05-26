Can I use vegetable pesticide in the greenhouse?
EAST LANSING, MI. – A greenhouse chemical usage guide for vegetable growers. Vegetable growers often use greenhouses or hoop houses to start transplants for field production or for full-season protected culture. Certain types of pests and diseases can be reduced in these controlled settings, but the occasional outbreak may require treatment from a pesticide. Vegetable transplants can sometimes benefit from preventative applications of a fungicide before they reach the field.www.farmersadvance.com