97 percent of farmworkers are Hispanic, but only 4 percent of that group are farm owners. When Javier Zamora lost his job during the 2008 housing crisis, he decided to pursue a career in farming as his family had done. However, the thought of trying to own his own farm seemed daunting at the age of 43 years old. That changed when the community and farmer advocacy organization called Agriculture and Land-Based Training Association (ALBA) equipped him with the tools to succeed and launch his own business. Once he was given the ladder, Zamora climbed it all the way to the top. Now he’s looking to empower other aspiring Hispanic farmers by sharing the knowledge he’s gleaned from running his organic farm. Patagonia follows his story in their new powerful short film Hasta La Raiz: Down to the Root.