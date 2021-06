“I love the juxtaposition this year,” declares Yvonne Strahovski about how her character Serena Joy has grown and changed on “The Handmaid’s Tale.” She was once the submissive, dogmatic and cruel wife of a powerful Gilead commander, now languishing as a political prisoner in Canada facing war crimes charges, but with a renewed sense of self sparked by her surprise pregnancy. “It’s one of my favorite things to do with her, to find and sit in these grey areas where she exists and walk that fine line.”