Why Wisconsin Badgers fans should know Beth Goetz, and why Rebecca Blank might consider her a strong candidate to take over as UW athletic director

By JIM POLZIN jpolzin@madison.com
Rochester Sentinel
 8 days ago

There’s about a month to go before Barry Alvarez officially retires as University of Wisconsin athletic director, and it appears UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank is getting closer to finding his replacement. CollegeAD.com has reported that finalists are interviewing this week, and the website broke down a list of potential candidates.

