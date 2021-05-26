How Chicago P.D.'s Atwater Could Find 'Balance' In Season 9, According To LaRoyce Hawkins

Spoilers lie ahead for Episode 13 of Chicago Med Season 6, "What A Tangled Web We Weave." Chicago Med started putting Natalie Manning through the emotional wringer earlier in Season 6 with the reveal that her mother is having very serious heart trouble, and it came down to surgery vs. Will's trial medication to prolong her life as comfortably as possible. Natalie followed Crockett's advice and Carol went the surgical route, and Natalie didn't second-guess her decision until it was too late for Carol to receive the trial meds... in any kind of approved way, anyway. Natalie stole a bottle of the trial meds, and now it seems that there may be no way for her to come back from it.