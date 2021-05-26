How Chicago P.D.'s Atwater Could Find 'Balance' In Season 9, According To LaRoyce Hawkins
The eighth season of Chicago P.D. is coming to an end, and it's not too soon to start looking ahead to what's in store in Season 9. LaRoyce Hawkins already has ideas of what could happen for Atwater when the show returns to NBC in the fall. Season 9 could include some "balance" for Atwater, after a Season 8 that has had him dealing with heavy issue after heavy issue. And his reasons were definitely fun coming off a season that hasn't been a whole lot of fun for his character!www.cinemablend.com