Soybean planting depth considerations when planting into dry soil conditions

By Starla Golie
farmersadvance.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST LANSING, MI. – The lack of significant rain this spring has allowed soybean planting to progress rapidly. In fact, 42% of the soybeans in Michigan have been planted according to the May 10, 2021, USDA Crop Progress and Condition report. This is 30% more than the 2016-2020 average. However, the lack of rain has also increased the potential for inadequate soil moisture to affect soybean germination and emergence. Because of this, planting depth will be an even more important management decision if the current weather trend continues.

www.farmersadvance.com
