A slice of the sweet life with the Southwest Michigan fruit update
EAST LANSING, MI. – Tree fruit crops are beginning to size, making load assessments easier this week. So far, most crops survived the April freezes well. Stone fruits have emerged from the shuck and are starting to size up. Fruit assessments can be made to see how the crops fared through the cold, extended blooms. Rainfall since May 1 has totaled 0.2 to 0.5 inches across the region and has hindered nitrogen uptake and slowed plant growth in sandy sites.www.farmersadvance.com