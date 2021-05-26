Cancel
Apple thinning guidelines for Grand Rapids region now available

By Anna Wallis, Philip Schwallier, Amy Irish-Brown
farmersadvance.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST LANSING, MI. – As we approach the critical thinning period for apples, use these 2021 recommendations to guide your thinning decisions. Annually, Michigan State University Extension educators in the Grand Rapids, Michigan, region provide guidance on thinning strategies for apples. A summary of recommendations for this season is now available online in the 2021 Apple Thinning Guidelines for the Grand Rapids Region (https://www.canr.msu.edu/resources/apple-thinning-strategies).

