Will Craig is not without talent. He has potential (and I don't use that word in its "dreaded" sense). I am not writing this about Will Craig. No one feels worse about this than he does. He will be seeing this play in his mind's eye for a long time. It may wind up affecting his entire career. It may even turn out to be a positive thing for him, even if for all the wrong reasons. But I am not writing this about Will Craig.