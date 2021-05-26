newsbreak-logo
The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf reveals some surprisingly nice screeshots

By Andrew Rockett
Nintendo Enthusiast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Microids revealed some surprisingly vibrant screenshots for The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf today via Twitter. From what’s shown, the game’s environments look pretty good. There’s a decent variety on display, and I’m enjoying the art style and the different colors we can see (though what’s shown is a little dominated by green). You can see the screenshots below and the tweet that first shared them below.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com
