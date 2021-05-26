The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf reveals some surprisingly nice screeshots

Monster World IV returns virtually unchanged despite 3D visuals. Monster World IV was, for a long time, a mystifying, Japan-only Sega Genesis game. It came out in 1994, featured nice spritework and good platforming, with a little bit of a Metroidvania twist. Eventually, the game came west, first on Wii Virtual Console and then on other download platforms. There was much rejoicing because, well, Monster World IV is a good game. Since then, we’ve had somewhat of a series revolution, between the excellent Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap remake and the stellar new entry Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom. In response, a team led by the original game’s creator Ryuichi Nishizawa set out to remake Monster World IV and the end result is Wonder Boy - Asha in Monster World.