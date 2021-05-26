Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game from Sega launches in June

Most athletes and team members staying at Tokyo's Olympic village will be vaccinated by the Games, IOC chief Thomas Bach said Wednesday, as organisers try to calm fears about staging the event as coronavirus cases surge in Japan. With less than 10 weeks until the pandemic-postponed Games open on July 23, parts of Japan are under a virus state of emergency and a majority of Japanese want the event delayed further or cancelled. International Olympic Committee chief Bach was forced to scrap a visit to Tokyo this week given virus restrictions, but he sounded a confident note speaking with organisers and Japanese officials. "The most important principle is very clear, the Olympic village is a safe place and the Olympic and Paralympic Games of Tokyo 2020 will be organised in a safe way," he said, appearing by video call.