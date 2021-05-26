Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game from Sega launches in June
Sega has announced Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Stadia with a release date of June 22, 2021. You may be thinking, “Wait, this game has no plumbers or hedgehogs? What’s even the point then?” And I completely agree with that sentiment, especially since Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 was apparently pretty awesome. Nevertheless, this title will be bringing 18 authentic competitive events to consoles next month, available to play multiplayer locally and online for upward of eight players. The following games are included:www.nintendoenthusiast.com