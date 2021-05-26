newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Zscaler rise; Nordstrom, Travere fall

By NEW YORK
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Agilent Technologies Inc., up 6 cents to $133.29.

The scientific instrument maker raised its financial forecasts after reporting strong fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Zscaler Inc., up $21.46 to $194.20.

The cloud-based information security provider handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts.

Toll Brothers Inc., up $2.35 to $64.37.

Strong demand helped the luxury home builder beat analysts’ second-quarter profit forecasts.

Nordstrom Inc., down $2.11 to $34.37.

The department store chain reported a bigger loss than analysts expected.

Urban Outfitters Inc., up $3.51 to $38.47.

The clothing and accessories retailer blew away Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., up $14.23 to $98.40.

The sporting goods retailer handily beat analysts’ first-quarter profit forecasts on surging sales as team sports return.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., up $2.97 to $41.02.

The clothing and accessories retailer reported a surprise first-quarter profit.

Travere Therapeutics Inc., down $2.36 to $15.39.

The biotechnology company faces delays in asking the FDA for accelerated approval of a treatment for kidney disease.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

466K+
Followers
238K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abercrombie Fitch Co#Luxury Goods#Third Quarter Sales#Home Sales#Agilent Technologies Inc#Zscaler Inc#Toll Brothers Inc#Nordstrom Inc#Urban Outfitters Inc#Travere Therapeutics Inc#Wall Street#Earnings#Third Quarter Profit#Surging Sales#Fall#Stocks#Forecasts#Cloud#Strong Demand#Team Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
FDA
Related
StocksPosted by
Daily Herald

Veeva, Ulta Beauty rise; Caleres, Boeing fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Salesforce.com Inc., up $12.27 to $238.10. The customer-management software developer raised its profit forecast after reporting strong first-quarter financial results. Autodesk Inc., down 81 cents to $285.86. The design software company's profit forecast for the second-quarter fell mostly below Wall...
MarketsEntrepreneur

Be a Prudent Buyer of Dick’s Sporting Goods After Blowout Earnings

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shot higher on May 26, 2021 after the company reported strong first-quarter earnings. The sporting goods retailer’s revenue is being fueled by the continuing trend towards home fitness. And the company is also reporting strong demand for equipment as youth sports are now back in season.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

P/E Ratio Insights for Dick's Sporting Goods

In the current session, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) is trading at $99.69, after a 1.31% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 19.92%, and in the past year, by 176.46%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
Marketsnewsverses.com

Shares making the largest strikes within the premarket: Dick’s Sporting Items, City Outfitters, Nordstrom & extra

Check out a number of the greatest movers within the premarket:. Dick’s Sporting Items (DKS) – The sporting items retailer earned $3.41 per share for the primary quarter, greater than tripling the $1.12 consensus estimate. Income additionally beat forecasts amid comparable gross sales that greater than doubled. Dick’s additionally gave a full-year outlook that exceeds present Wall Road consensus. Shares surged 7% in premarket motion.
RetailInvestor's Business Daily

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees RS Rating Jump To 93

When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), which saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Thursday, rising from 90 to 93. As you try...
StocksSFGate

Dollar Tree, Okta fall; Tempur Sealy, Tellurian rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Okta Inc., down $24.13 to $222.40. The cloud identity management company cut its full-year earnings forecast and said its chief financial officer is resigning. Best Buy Co., up $1.18 to $118.14. The consumer electronics retailer blew...
Soccerretaildive.com

Dick's sales surge 119% as it invests in stores, private labels

In the midst of a slew of in-store initiatives, Dick's Sporting Goods reported record sales for the first quarter, up 119% from last year and up 52% compared to 2019. That was driven by 115% comps growth, mostly brick-and-mortar based, as e-commerce comps grew 14%, according to a company press release.
Financial ReportsBicycle Retailer and Industry News

Dick's posts record Q1 sales increase

PITTSBURGH (BRAIN) — Dick's Sporting Goods' first-quarter net sales increased a record 119% year-over-year, boosted by a jump in consolidated same-store sales and e-commerce growth. Net sales ending May 1 were $2.92 billion, compared to $1.3 billion a year ago. Dick's had a 115% increase in consolidated same-store sales, and...
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Dick's Sporting Goods Stock Scored Today

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) popped today after the company reported results for its first-quarter 2021 period ended May 1. As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Dick's shares were up 16.2% compared to Tuesday's closing price. So what. Dick's reported net sales soared 119% versus the prior-year period and even...
Financial Reportsinvezz.com

Dick's Sporting Goods beats Wall Street estimates in the first quarter.

The retailer expects $10.515 billion to $10.806 billion in sales this year. Dick’s shares were over 5% up in premarket trading on Wednesday. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) reported its financial results for the fiscal first quarter on Wednesday that beat Wall Street estimates. Financial performance. Dick’s Sporting Goods...
Financial ReportsBayStreet.ca

Dick’s Humbles Earnings Expectations

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) reported Wednesday fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue that topped analyst estimates, saying kids returning to team sports boosted sales. Dick’s also raised its full-year financial outlook, citing building momentum. Dick’s net income grew to $361.8 million, or $3.41 per share, from a loss of $143.4 million,...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Trading Dick's Sporting Goods as Earnings Prompt Stock Highs

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) - Get Report is enjoying a nice post-earnings rally on Wednesday, leaping more than 15% to record levels. The move sent the Corapolis, Pa., retailer's shares to $99.90 at today’s high, as sellers unsurprisingly stepped in at $100. With a return to societal normal back in...