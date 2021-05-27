Cancel
Snowflake stock drops 3% after losses double

By Jeremy C. Owens
MarketWatch
Snowflake Inc. shares melted a bit in the extended session Wednesday, after the software company revealed that losses are growing at a similar rate to its booming sales totals.

#Ipo #Growth Stocks #Snowflake Inc #Factset #Berkshire Hathaway Inc #Salesforce Com Inc #Crm #Oracle Corp #Orcl #Cannacord Genuity
Related
Stocks Posted by
Reuters

Hong Kong stocks post weekly loss after Fed's hawkish turn

SHANGHAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Friday on the back of gains in tech and healthcare firms, but posted weekly losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve this week projected higher interest rates in 2023. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was...
Stocks Posted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Dow drops 1% after hawkish Bullard remarks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Indexes down: Dow 1.10%, S&P 0.74%, Nasdaq 0.36% (Adds comment, details; updates prices) June 18 (Reuters) - The Dow fell 1% on Friday after Federal Reserve official James...
Stocks Posted by
MarketWatch

Dow falls 400 points as stocks open lower

U.S. stocks opened lower Friday, set to end the week on a negative note as investors continue to digest a change in tone by the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 402 points, or 1.2%, at 33,420. The S&P 500 shed around 39 points, or 0.9%, to trade at 4,183. The Nasdaq Composite dropped around 78 points, or 0.6%, to trade at 14,083. A Fed meeting saw policy makers on Wednesday pencil in two rate hikes by the end of 2023, while raising their inflation forecast and discussing the eventual tapering of monthly asset purchases. Losses for stock-index futures deepened ahead of the opening bell Friday after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who isn't a voting member this year of the Fed's policy making Federal Open Market Committee, said it was “natural” for the Fed to tilt hawkish at the meeting given recent strong inflation readings.
Stocks

Why Nikola Stock Has Nearly Doubled in Recent Weeks

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is a poster child for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) boom and bust of the past year. Nikola rose to prominence in 2020. Investors hoped that Nikola, powered by its charismatic founder, Trevor Milton, could become the next Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). For awhile, NKLA stock soared as Milton’s pitch gained more and more attention.
Stocks Posted by
MarketWatch

Dow drops more than 500 points on Fed worries

Stocks fell Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting its biggest weekly decline since October on worries the Federal Reserve might begin lifting rates sooner than previously expected. The Dow fell around 532 points, or 1.6%, to close near 33,291, according to preliminary figures. The blue-chip gauge fell 3.5% for the week, its biggest since a drop of more than 6% in the week ending Oct. 30, according to FactSet. The S&P 500 fell around 55 points, or 1.3%, to close near 4,166, while the Nasdaq Composite declined around 131 points, or 0.9%, to finish near 14,030. The S&P 500 suffered a weekly fall of 1.9%, while the Nasdaq saw a loss of 0.3%.
Stocks Posted by
MarketWatch

Dow futures sink over 300 points as Fed's Bullard estimates that initial rate increase could happen in late 2022

U.S. stock-index futures saw losses deepen Friday morning as St. Louis Federal Reserve President Jim Bullard said, during a CNBC interview, that the central bank could lift benchmark interest rates, which currently stand at a range between 0% and 0.25%, as early as late next year. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down more than 300 points, or 1%, at 33,366, those for the S&P 500 index were off 0.8% at 4,180, while Nasdaq-100 futures were trading 0.6% lower at 14,068. The Dow and S&P 500 are headed for weekly declines, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was headed for a weekly gain after the Federal Reserve delivered its most recent policy update on Wednesday. Bullard's comments mark the first from a Fed member since the conclusion of its rate-setting meeting. Bullard is not currently a member of the Federal Open Market Committee, which helps to set rates. Bullard told CNBC that he thinks "it's natural that we've tilted a little more hawkish to contain inflationary pressures." He also said that comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell have opened the door to tapering the Fed's $120 billion montly asset-purchases, which include $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities.
Stocks

Avoid Exposure to These Toxic Stocks to Prevent Losses

Not all stocks that recently scaled lofty heights will be able to sustain their good show. In fact, some of these stocks — whose current value surpassed their actual potential — are bound to result in loss for investors over time. No matter how the broader market is performing, stocks...
Stocks

Stock Futures Extend Losses as Inflation Fears Swell

Stock futures are looking to extend yesterday's losses, as investors grapple with the major update from the Federal Reserve. Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures are down nearly triple digits ahead of the open, while S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 (NDX) futures linger firmly in the red. Worse-than-expected weekly jobs data isn't helping, with initial claims for last week coming in at 412,000 compared to the anticipated 360,000. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia manufacturing index inched lower in June.
Stocks Posted by
MarketWatch

Lyell Immunopharma shares fall in trading debut

Shares of San Francisco-based Lyell Immunopharma Inc. , a clinical-stage biotech that is developing T cell therapies for solid tumors, stumbled in their trading debut Thursday, falling 2.2% at last check. The company sold 25 million shares priced at $17 each, the midpoint of its $16- to-$18 price range to raise $425 million. Proceeds will be used to fund its clinical trials and research and development efforts. With 242.8 million shares outstanding, the company has a valuation of $4.1 billion. Lyell shares are trading on Nasdaq, under the ticker "LYEL." Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were underwriters on the deal.
Stocks

German stocks record small losses on Thursday

BERLIN, June 17 (Xinhua) -- German stocks recorded small losses at the start of trading on Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 55.27 points, or 0.35 percent, opening at 15,655.3 points. The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies was Deutsche Bank, increasing by 2.40 percent, followed by...
Stocks

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: CureVac, The Honest Company, Fisker & More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. CureVac (CVAC) – CureVac shares plunged 46.2% in the premarket after the German drugmaker reported disappointing results from a study of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine. The treatment was 47% effective in a clinical trial, compared to more than 90% for other mRNA-based vaccines from Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE).
Stocks Posted by
Benzinga

AMD And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq Higher Thursday

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading following Wednesday's Fed announcement. The Fed raised its inflation outlook for 2021 and 13 officials said they see a rate increase in 2023. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 1.27% to $345.34. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average...
Stocks

Brokerages Expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.18). The Lovesac posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.
Markets Posted by
MarketWatch

U.S. Steel raises Q2 profit guidance on higher steel prices, demand

U.S. Steel Corp. said late Thursday it expects to report an adjusted net income of about $880 million, or $3.08 a share, boosted by higher steel prices and "strong" demand for flat-rolled steel. Moreover, ongoing "strong demand and low steel inventories are empowering today's ongoing market improvements. These market fundamentals are showing no signs of slowing down and have us increasingly confident of another strong year in 2022," the company said. U.S. Steel had guided for adjusted EPS of $2.85. Analysts polled by Factset expect the company to report adjusted EPS of $2.67 when it reports second-quarter earnings likely in August. Shares of U.S. Steel were flat in the extended session Thursday after ending the regular trading day down 7.7%.