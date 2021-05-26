Huanuo Single Monitor Mount Stand (17" to 35") $18.40

This 16" cordless chainsaw delivers the power to cut hardwoods, cuts faster than gas and delivers up to 150 cuts per charge. The unit is designed to meet the performance, durability and ergonomic needs of professional landscape maintenance, power utility and the installed M18 user. The brushless motor maintains speed under heavy loads without bogging down to outperform small gas engines and higher voltage systems. RedLink Plus intelligence ensures maximum performance and protection from overload, overheating and over discharge. The M18 RedLithium High Output HD12.0 battery delivers ideal run-time in all applications. M18 Fuel technology allows the unit to reach full throttle in under 1 second providing ultimate control and productivity. The kit includes: (1) M18 Fuel 16" Chainsaw (Tool Only), (1) M18 Redlithium High Output HD12.0 battery pack, (1) M18 & M12 Rapid charger and (1) 16" Oregon bar and chain.