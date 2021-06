Floyd Mayweather has been in the news a great deal lately. This has much to do with the fact that the legendary, 50-0 fighter is going to engage in a pay per view exhibition bout with social media star Logan Paul in June. Yet Mayweather also appears to be engaged in a different sort of fight than the ones he’s famous for. It’s being reported that Mayweather Promotions, which Mayweather presumably heads, has filed an enormous lawsuit. Per TMZ, the Logan match “was supposed to go down in Dubai — but the org. he (Mayweather) teamed up with to put on the event dropped the ball … and now his company is suing for more than $120 MILLION!!”