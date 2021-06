The update for Monster Hunter Rise version 3.0 is soon upon us as the promised new inclusions were aiming for the end of May. Not we have confirmation on when we’ll learn more about what exactly it’s all going to include, in addition to even more information for Monster Hunter Stories 2. Everything they have in store will be coming on March 26 at 7AM PT and 10AM ET. It’ll be the best place to learn more during their live broadcasted showcase where fans will be excited to get a taste of what’s to come. With no more news on a future update for Monster Hunter Rise this may be the last one for a while, so it’s a great idea to tune in and get the details.