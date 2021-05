Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Grabbing a hot, foamy latte from your favorite local shop is a great way to start the day. Avoiding the line in said coffee shop, skipping the $6 price tag, and feeling the satisfaction of making it yourself (from the comfort of your own kitchen) is even better. But a sky-high mountain of milk froth on top of an aromatic cup of coffee may seem intimidating to replicate. That’s where the Cafe Casa Electric Milk Frother comes in, a little tool that’s helped Amazon shoppers achieve “barista-perfect foam in seconds.”