San Jacinto, CA

San Jacinto teen fatally assaulted, no suspect in custody

By City News Service
Valley News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JACINTO (CNS) - An investigation was underway today into a fatal attack on a San Jacinto boy. The deadly assault happened shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 400 block of East Main Street, near Alessandro Avenue, in San Jacinto, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Sgt. Ben Ramirez said deputies were called to the location to investigate reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. "Upon arrival, deputies found the male juvenile with a traumatic injury," Ramirez said, without disclosing the specific nature of the injury. The unconscious youth was taken to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley, where he died a short time later. His name was not immediately released. A possible motive for the attack was not disclosed, and no suspects.

myvalleynews.com
