Executives are the most important economic actors, but that doesn’t automatically make them good stewards of the economy. Consider the North American railroad industry and its obsession with the operating ratio, which measures operating expenses as a percentage of revenue. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. pushed its ratio all the way down to 54 per cent in the fourth quarter, setting it apart from its larger rival, Canadian National Railway Co., which had a ratio of about 61 per cent over the same period.