U.S. Army Maj. Timothy Wobig routinely walks his 13 year old dog, Wilson, but on one particular morning he saw something out of the ordinary as he rounded the corner. An elderly man appeared to be in trouble. As he walked unsteadily in Wobig’s direction, the stranger swayed and almost fell. Acting quickly, Wobig leaned in and caught the man. He then noticed a patch of glistening red on the man’s head. A deep laceration was bleeding on the back of his head.