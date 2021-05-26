VETERAN OF THE WEEK – DAN GILMOUR
Beaufort’s Dan Gilmour, 90, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in Detroit in 1948. His early years after boot camp were in Special Services. Later he transitioned to Air Field Operations. He served at a number of posts from Norfolk to Hawaii before duty at DaNang, Vietnam, where he earned a commission. Returning to MCAS Beaufort, he retired in 1969 as a Captain, USMC. Thereafter, he worked in various activities and devoted 19 years as a volunteer at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.yourislandnews.com