VETERAN OF THE WEEK – DAN GILMOUR

There is one thing the photograph must contain, the humanity of the moment – Robert Frank. Beaufort could tell a thousand stories, and lucky for us, we’ve had the chance to learn and share them over the years. But still, is there anything quite like seeing a photograph that captures the heart of a story? Scroll back to 3 years ago on your phone’s images – think about how they captured the zeitgeist of the moment (mine also captured the very 2016 trend of millennial pink).