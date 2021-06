The first of Tangipahoa Parish’s traditional festivals to make comeback from the pandemic is happening this weekend – the Independence’s Sicilian Heritage Festival. Usually held the second weekend in March, the Sicilian Festival may be a little warmer than usual, but it is returning with all the favorite traditions – live music, the spaghetti eating contest, the meatball toss competition, Italian dancers, dancing in the streets and the opportunity to win a trip to Sicily.