American Legion Fatality Marker Program

State Leaders applauded the program as “…One of the finest projects I have ever seen undertaken by an Organization. . .”. Numerous enough to notice, infrequent enough to startle at seeing, they stimulate reverence, sorrow, sympathy, curiosity, and caution. They affect us all to one degree or another. They are the white crosses which mark the sites of fatal traffic crashes along the highways of Montana. For over 68 years, these white crosses have reminded passing motorists of the dangers of the road, as well as the lives that have been lost on these highways.