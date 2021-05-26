Public Invited to Attend Funeral For Minnesota DNR Officer

On the May 18th, 2021 Wheel of Fortune, Chris Newman, raised in Red Wing, Minnesota, and now living in Hawthorne, California, won $20,700...and he had to beat cancer to do it. That sounds like the beginning of a romance novel, but it really happened to the Minnesota native. According to a story in the Post Bulletin, Newman had twice auditioned for the show, and both time failed to make it on after...