France's economy contracted 0.1% in the first quarter of 2021. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said last week that he expects a growth forecast of 5% for 2021. France’s CAC 40 index continues to trade in a bull market supported by better than expected economic data in the Eurozone. CAC 40 index is currently trading less than twenty points below 6,500 resistance, and as long the CAC 40 is above 6,000 points, there is no risk of the positive trend reversal.