Financial Reports

Nutanix: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

San Mateo Daily Journal
 3 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $123.6 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

#Snapshot#San Jose#Q3 Earnings#Fiscal Q3#Earnings Forecasts#Average Earnings#Trading Revenue#Ap#Nutanix Inc#Ntnx#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights#Nutanix Shares#Street Forecasts#Cloud#Wall Street Expectations#California Based Company#Calif#San Jose
