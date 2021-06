Named for a Zane Grey novel and often unfairly judged to be just an adjunct of the Grateful Dead, not surprisingly due to the presence of key New Riders’ personnel on early Dead albums, and the undeniable fact that Jerry Garcia is an ever-present presence across the New Riders’ eponymous debut album. The New Riders of the Purple Sage (NRPS) were thus also an easy opening act to take out on tour with the Grateful Dead, particularly since Phil Lesh and Mickey Hart also played as New Riders. However, as the active participation of members of the Grateful Dead fell away NRPS would prove to be a long-lasting band in their own right – albeit one with an almost ever-changing line-up. For the debut album Garcia and Dawson were joined by David Nelson on electric guitar, David Torbet on bass and, from Jefferson Airplane, Spencer Dryden on drums.