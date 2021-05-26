Come Back Stronger: Tips From Top Polar Athletes Returning From Setbacks

Lucy Charles-Barclay to Race World Triathlon Championship Series Leeds. Earlier this week, Lucy Charles-Barclay took to Instagram to tease about her next race, posting that there was “something scary on the horizon.” Turns out, the 27-year-old will be jumping into World Triathlon Championship Series (WTCS) in Leeds, England on June 6—somewhat of a left turn from her typical long-distance racing, given that it’s a draft-legal Olympic-distance event. But it’s not too far afield for Charles Barclay, who has been mixing it up recently with both super-sprint racing with the Super League Triathlon events (she also placed second in the 1500m at the British Olympic Swimming Trials in April). In Leeds, Charles Barclay will test her mettle against Olympic-bound (and Olympic hopeful) triathletes including world champs Flora Duffy and Katie Zaferes, but she’s not reticent about her goal to podium in Leeds, saying, “it’s time.” (For an inside look on how Charles Barclay trains and stays mentally tough, check out this feature she did with Red Bull.)