Sheriff’s Office nets 22 drug arrests in two months
Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office drug unit have arrested 22 people involved in the use and distribution of a controlled substance. These arrests span a time period of two months and stem from investigators receiving complaints from concerned citizens through the Crime Stoppers program. Investigators involved in the arrests used multiple investigative techniques involving surveillance, traffic stops and undercover purchases.www.thewashingtondailynews.com