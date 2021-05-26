Cancel
Education

We need an upgrade in our thinking!

By Guest Post
bitterrootstar.com
 2021-05-26

Long ago I ran across this saying, Small minds talk about people. Average minds think and talk about things. Great minds think and talk about ideas. This speaks to the editor’s hope for letters that are nice and also that it might be more effective to start talking about ideas rather than others.

bitterrootstar.com
Education
Elon MuskRolling Stone

Why I Think We Need Outside Counsel, not Opinions

You may have heard this phrase a million times before: Many people receive good advice, yet few profit from it. As wild as that may be, what if it was actually a good thing?. I believe that the majority of insights, guidance and direction are usually based on opinion rather than what we really need, which is counsel.
Meadville, PAMeadville Tribune

LETTER: We need to educate our students

I believed in educating and not indoctrinating young minds. I believed that reading, writing and arithmetic were important subjects to aid in a healthy, happy lifestyle. Sex-education should be left to the family. Teaching the definitions of "love" and "lust" may help these so-called progressives to understand the difference between...
Family RelationshipsKirkus Reviews

ALL WE NEED

Diverse families consciously enjoy what and whom they depend upon. In a series of spreads that move from natural, outdoor settings to indoor, shared spaces, adults and children appreciate one another as well as the resources that make their bodies, minds, and spirits grow. The first in each pair of spreads describes, without naming, a resource in four and a half lines of rhythmic, rhyming verse ending with “all we need….” The following spread fulfills the promise of the page turn with few, satisfying words (“…is air”). From water and a home to food and loved ones, each pair of spreads honors something precious that might be taken for granted. Children playing and learning in a public park and a parent and children biking home over quite a distance make this not only a facilitated meditation on mindfulness and gratitude, but also a love song to the Earth that supports life. The serene, colorful pictures turn the poetic text into a narrative, as the characters go home, make food, and come together again in a large community gathering once all needs are met, because “the only need left… / …is to share.” The lyrical text is a delight to read aloud, and the layout invites young readers to participate by guessing the word to be found on the next page—and, inevitably, memorizing them after the multiple reads that are bound to happen with this mesmerizing book.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

“We Need to Know Our Data”

There’s a widespread—and understandable—unease about attempts to measure or quantify traits that people have historically associated with marginalized groups. This iffy (or even icky) feeling goes back to the very origins of modern data science, and attempts by 19th-century pseudosciences like phrenology and physiognomy to detect and catalog deviance from social norms; at the time, these included not just criminal behavior, but also mental illness and non-heteronormative sexual orientation (the three categories, one should note, stayed lumped together well into the 20th century). Even much more recently, as Michelle Jane Tat noted in a TDS post a couple of years ago, “data collection does not really have a great reputation in marginalized communities.” Attempts to, say, leverage AI into some sort of turbocharged gaydar don’t inspire a whole lot of confidence in our collective guardrails against intrusive data-powered technology.
Home & Gardenlakeoconeebreeze.net

Do we ever stop to think?

Do we ever stop to think when we purchase a new home that this is one of the most important decisions we will make? This is a house, but it will soon become your home. Not to get too sentimental, but what really is a home? Your home is the one place that can bring you comfort. It is your refuge.
Mental Healthinsidetime.org

Is wellbeing linked to the fact that we think?

How realising Thought can increase our ability to thrive. I’ve been listening to an online series called The Breakthrough Discoveries of Sydney Banks and I’ve had my mind blown by the simplicity and the profundity of the conversations. I thought it would be useful to share with you here. Discovery...
Mental Healthnewmilfordspectrum.com

How to Deploy Emotional Intelligence for Work Success

The concept of emotional intelligence (EI) has been studied for decades. It wasn’t until 1995, with the publication of Daniel Goleman’s book Emotional Intelligence ,that EI was pushed to the forefront. At the same time, employers still didn’t embrace EI in the workplace. Maybe it was because they believed that...
Religionthebookkeeper247.com

Transforming Our Thinking – Philippians 3:13-14

Spiritual Food for thought: Transforming Our Thinking. Bishop T. D. Jakes made a good point yesterday as I watched a recording of his sermon on Oprah’s Life Class. His topic was on the importance of us transforming our thinking. Oftentimes, we remain stuck in whatever year our troubles began. We want to blame others for the reason we remain “stuck.” By transforming our minds, we return the power back unto ourselves rather than allowing others to determine our destiny for us.
Religionmumsnet.com

Do you think we should have this in the UK

In Florida they have just signed a law getting schools to have signed a bill getting schools to have 1-2 minutes per day for prayer/ silent reflection if not religious. Would you support us doing this in the uk?. ktla.com/news/nationworld/florida-gov-signs-bill-requiring-moment-of-silence-for-prayer-meditation-at-public-schools/. Add message | Report | See all. Howshouldibehave Wed 16-Jun-21...
Religionemmanuelvoices.org

Our stories are more connected than you think.

Our scripture today tells two very different, but intertwined stories: a parent desperately trying to save his daughter, and an unnamed woman desperately trying to save herself. First, we have Jairus, a leader of the local synagogue, who comes to Jesus, literally begging for Jesus to help him. Jairus is...
Public Healththedp.com

Asaad Manzar | We need to rethink our pandemic habits

The past 15 months have undoubtedly been one of the most trying periods of our lives. Within the Penn community, we have endured isolation, continued racial injustice, and an exacerbated mental health crisis. But as the pandemic finally subsides now, and Penn realizes our hopes of a normal fall, many of us have a common question: Will things get better?
Mental HealthWorld Economic Forum

Why is cognitive flexibility important and how can you improve it?

Cognitive flexibility is the ability to adapt our behaviour to achieve goals in a new environment. It may have affected how people coped with the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the new challenges it presented. As we come out of the pandemic, we need to ensure people learn to be cognitively...
Advocacyunitedwaymassbay.org

We Need Your Feedback!

The Covid-19 crisis has illuminated and widened existing cracks in our human services safety net and education system like no other point in time in our history. It is also a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine how we meet the needs of our most vulnerable residents now, in ways that empower our communities to emerge stronger, equitable and more prepared for the future.
EducationOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Why we need critical race theory in our schools

The letter “Critical Race Theory is coming to our schools” by Carolyn Adkisson decries the uses of Critical Race Theory in public schools, echoing the knee-jerk reactionism we come to expect from many who oppose a realistic, anti-racist interpretation of American history. John Dewey argued U.S. public schools are “laboratories...
AgricultureEastern Arizona Courier

We need truth in labeling

OPINION During June Dairy month it’s a perfect time to have a conversation about how the general public is being misled about the food they consume. As a dairy farmer I’m really glad to see that Wis. Sen. Howard Marklein, R-17-Spring Green, is working on Truth in Food Labeling legislation again. The bills are important to our dairy industry and consumers because they protect our products from fake competitors.
Family Relationshipscoastalbreezenews.com

Thinking About Our Parents

Sitting here this morning, my thoughts went to two of the holidays we celebrated during the past six weeks or so. Those two were Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. Both of these holidays bring back great memories for the vast majority of us. Recent numbers show that currently there are...
Career Development & AdviceWorld Economic Forum

4 things we need to consider to make hybrid working a success

Before COVID-19, working 9 to 5 in the office was the norm, with limited flexibility allowed. Now managers have recognised that many employees can work productively anywhere, anytime. Hybrid models of mixed in-office and remote working are a seemingly popular choice for both employees and managers. London Business School Professor,...
Women's Healthmumsnet.com

What do we think ...

I've been off of here for a couple months now because I was getting obsessed 😂. My temps have been up since O as always but they usually drop at 11dpo and stay lower, then plummet right down the day after my period starts. I usually have a raised resting...