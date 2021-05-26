Gwyndolyn D. Foutch

Gwyndolyn Dean Foutch, 69, of Standish, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021. She was born February 26, 1952 in Flint, Michigan to the late Lawrence and Dorothy Elaine (Grannis) Foutch. Gwyn did many things during her life. Among them she was a truck driver, hauling new cars out of Fisher Body in Flint and an office manager at Store-All, also of Flint. Gwyn loved her animals, the dachshunds, the two cats and the bird. She also loved wind chimes and loved to shop.