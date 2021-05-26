Cancel
Star Wars is one of the “free” games officially announced in June

By Mortimer Rodgers
nintendo-power.com
 8 days ago

Sony reveals what “free” games are waiting for you for the PS Plus in June 2021. If you have an overview, we provide you with a brief overview of the topics that can be downloaded “for free” on PS5 and PS4. As always, you need an active PS Plus member to download to your PlayStation.

