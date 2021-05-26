Star Wars is one of the “free” games officially announced in June

While Sony’s PS+ offerings have been rumored for a bit and were confirmed today, nothing of the sort happened for Microsoft. Today, they unveiled the four games that will make up June’s lineup – and there are some gems here to be sure. Nothing is a AAA game in 2021, but The King’s Bird sets off the first half of the month’s Xbox One offerings with a thrilling physics-based platformer, while the 360 side of the ledger gets the fun NeoGeo Battle Coliseum. The second half of the month sees Shadows Awakening offer up some isometric Souls-esque action on the Xbox One/Series consoles, while 360 BC fans can enjoy Injustice and its dark storyline with Mortal Kombat-style action. It’s a good month for variety and a solid value for Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold users.