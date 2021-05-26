Cancel
Technology

Malware is currently circulating via email and is stealing your passwords and personal data

By Ebenezer Robbins
nintendo-power.com
 8 days ago

An extensive campaign Fishing Is active. Discovered by Microsoft teams, it aims to spread a Trojan. Malware In the name of STRRAT, specifies ZDNet. Based on Java (1.5), this malicious program hides itself in an image that displays itself as an email link. This Trojan can steal usernames, passwords and other personal data by recording keystrokes, Microsoft warns on Twitter.

nintendo-power.com
