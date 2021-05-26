Cancel
Mankato, MN

UPDATE: Machete-wielding man arrested in Mankato

By The Free Press
Posted by 
The Free Press
The Free Press
 15 days ago
The Free Press

MANKATO — A machete-wielding man reportedly frightened passing motorists on a Mankato street Tuesday night.

Three people reported a man with a small machete on Monks Avenue, beginning at around 8:40 p.m. at Glenwood Avenue, according to police reports.

One passerby said the man ran toward her vehicle with the machete and she was scared and drove away. Another motorist said Dixon swung the machete at his vehicle. The passerby said he swerved and almost crashed trying to avoid the man.

The man, later identified as Adrian Darren Dixon, 32, of Mankato, did not respond to commands when an officer found him near Balcerzak Drive.

He was detained after a machete fell out of his pants.

Dixon appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, a police official said.

He was charged with felony counts of assault Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court. Assault charges can be filed when someone displays a weapon or otherwise causes fear of bodily harm.

