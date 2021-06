In the three years since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized sports betting in the U.S., the opportunity is already starting to pay off big for investors. In March alone, some $4 billion was bet on sporting events with U.S. sportsbooks, and New Jersey is poised to become the first state to accept $1 billion in wagers in a single month. Online betting itself could become a $22 billion market in the next few years, and Goldman Sachs analysts forecast that U.S. sports betting overall will be a $40 billion market by 2033.