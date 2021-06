The Global Commerce M-Payment Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Commerce M-Payment Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Mastercard Incorporated, Paypal Holdings, Inc, Visa, Inc, ACI Worldwide, Inc, DH Corporation, Fidelity National Information Services, Fiserv, Inc, Square, Inc, Samsung Electronics Company Limited & Jack Henry & Associates Inc etc have been looking into Commerce M-Payment as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.