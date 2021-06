Broadband connectivity is about power. Some have it – some don’t. Montana is ranked almost dead last in the country for broadband coverage. Due to that dismal statistic, some state legislators began a discussion in January to create a broadband fund to build out fiber into rural areas of the state. One initial concept would have imposed a tax on certain providers who currently benefit from a unique tax windfall in Montana. The idea was to close that loophole and create a $10 million per year state fund for broadband. But companies who own those providers threatened to kill the bill.