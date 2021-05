Adopt A Soldier Door County is back out in the community and has started operations on a pair of Summer home projects. On Wednesday, the organization teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to get the ball rolling on replacing David Gessert’s sewer drain pipe, main water line, and doing sidewalk repairs. Gessert is an Army veteran who served in the 1950’s. Adopt a Soldier will be covering funds for the project up to $6,000. The Veterans’ Service office will take care of the remaining balance.