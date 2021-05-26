Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Blazers 'Need' Lift 'Best Fans In the League' Will Provide At Moda Center

By Jack Winter
Posted by 
AllTrailBlazers
AllTrailBlazers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MxH80_0aCMGQyb00

The Trail Blazers' first-round series is shifting back home at the perfect time.

In conjunction with Governor Kate Brown and local public health officials, the team announced on Monday that Moda Center will increase its capacity for home playoff games to 8,000 fans – roughly the same number that watched the Denver Nuggets take Game 2 at Ball Arena. It's a long time coming for Portland, the last team in the NBA – other than the Oklahoma City Thunder, which barred patrons at Chesapeake Energy Arena all season – to welcome fans back to its home arena during the regular season.

C.J. McCollum has been vocal for weeks about his hopes to play in front of fans at Moda Center. Just a few days after he mused on Twitter about opening up select seats for vaccinated fans, the Blazers announced they were following the lead of other teams across the league by making some sections of the arena exclusively available to fans who've been vaccinated.

McCollum struck a bit more diplomatic approach following Monday's loss to Denver. Even so, he couldn't help but allude to the lift home fans provided other teams throughout 2020-21 that wasn't available to the blazers.

"We had a better record on the road than we did at home, and I think not having fans definitely played a factor in that," he said. "Looking at some of the teams, the Utah Jazz had a great season, they've been having 10,000 for basically half the year. Phoenix Suns have had fans. A lot of teams in the South have had fans."

Damian Lillard has also spearheaded the ad hoc charge of getting as many fans as possible back at Moda Center.

He was even broadly credited for fans being permitted to attend the last four home games of the regular season, lamenting on Twitter that the Blazers faced a home-court disadvantage compared to their competition. Less than 48 hours later, Portland announced Moda Center would open to fans for the first time in over a year.

Lillard's criticism, of course, didn't actually factor into the collective decision to allow fans to attend home games. In fact, rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Multnomah County came in lower than anticipated, moving the area from "Extreme Risk" level back to "Low Risk" – and easing gathering restrictions that align with those designations.

Similarly, it wasn't mounting pressure from Blazers players and fans that prompted Moda Center to extend its capacity for postseason games. That decision was made as Multnomah County, along with Baker, Curry, Grant and Tillamook counties, join 13 others who will be designated "Low Risk" on Thursday, meeting pre-prescribed rates of hospitalizations or infections.

Lillard still wants to see as many fans as possible at Moda Center. Why? He and his team need the support of "the best fans in the league" more than ever in the postseason.

"Hopefully we can get most of our fans in the building and not be cut short. I know that we one of the lower teams at the bottom, getting the least amount of fans," Lillard said. "We're kind of behind on doing that. Hopefully by the time Game 3 comes that number will be a little bit higher, because we got the best fans in the league. When our fans are in the building and that building is noisy and our fans are into it, we got one of the hardest buildings to win in. It's the playoffs – we're gonna need that."

Game 3 tips off at 7:30 p.m. (PST) on Thursday night.

AllTrailBlazers

AllTrailBlazers

Portland, OR
180
Followers
154
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrailBlazers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Portland Trail Blazers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moda Center#Trail Blazers#Night Games#The League#The Trail Blazers#The Utah Jazz#Chesapeake Energy Arena#Postseason Games#Home Playoff Games#Ball Arena#Portland#Home Games#Thunder#Select Seats#Multnomah County#Tillamook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
Twitter
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

How Text Messages Helped Damian Lillard Regain MVP Form

Damian Lillard admitted it after leading his team to victory in the biggest game of the season. Despite the rash of injuries that have nagged him for weeks slowly improving, and despite making a concerted effort to allow his body to heal by getting additional sleep, he's still not 100 percent.
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

Damian Lillard, Blazers Hold Off Lakers To Earn Huge Tie-Breaker

Notes, analysis, observations, clips and more from the Trail Blazers' massive 106-101 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at Moda Center. Kyle Kuzma, the depleted Lakers' top offensive threat on Friday outside Anthony Davis, scored four points on 2-of-11 shooting in 33 minutes. He also missed all six of his three-point attempts, none more important than a semi-open look in transition that would have tied the game with just over 40 seconds left. Los Angeles squandered another possible opportunity to even the score a couple possessions later, Alex Caruso intentionally fouling C.J. McCollum with 27 seconds left and Portland up three despite there being a 10-second difference between the shot and game clocks. The Blazers were in the bonus, too. There's no denying the importance of this victory. Portland not only won the head-to-head tie-breaker and moved a full ahead of Los Angeles in the standings, but it already owned the season series versus the Dallas Mavericks. Barely two weeks after nearly falling to eighth place in the West, facing the prospect of an opening play-in tournament game on the road, the Blazers suddenly have a realistic chance to finish fifth. They won the biggest game of the season on Friday night. But Portland, full-strength, also came pretty damn close to losing to one of the most short-handed foes it's faced in 2020-21.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Blazers beat Nuggets 132-116, secure 6th seed for playoffs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — After meeting to close out the regular season, the Trail Blazers and the Nuggets will face off in the opening round of the playoffs. Damian Lillard had 22 points and 10 assists and the Blazers beat the Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale Sunday night to secure their eighth straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in the NBA.
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

Blazers Show Out In Highlight-Filled Win Over Spurs

It took a few minutes for Portland to find its legs on the second half of a crucial back-to-back. Once they got warm, though, the Trail Blazers not only out-classed the San Antonio Spurs, but had loads of fun doing it. Portland routed San Antonio 124-102 on Saturday at Moda...
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

Portland Outlasts Houston After Record-Setting First Quarter

Notes, analysis, observations, clips and more from the Trail Blazers' 140-129 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday at Moda Center. The Blazers were 14-point favorites against the lowly Rockets, absent a whopping eight rotation players, and the first quarter made that line seem low. Portland got absolutely whatever it wanted on offense early, exploiting Houston's lack of size and experience to produce open shot after open shot. The result was an unbelievable 50 points and 12 three-pointers for Portland, the former a franchise record for most points in a quarter and the latter an NBA record for most triples in a quarter. Norman Powell's first five shots? Two fast-break layups and a trio of corner threes. C.J. McCollum connected on his first five tries from deep. Maybe the most impressive part of the Blazers' onslaught is that Damian Lillard was barely involved in it. He didn't even take his first shot until – what else? – a pull-up 30-footer tinkled the twine with three minutes and 10 seconds left in the first quarter. The Rockets basically rolled out a G-League team on Monday, and rank dead last in defensive rating since the All-Star break. Their struggles to defend weren't exactly surprising. But considering Portland – second in both three-point makes and attempts this season – has been the best offense in basketball during this late-season surge, that it set multiple records in a single quarter versus Houston wasn't all that shocking, either.
NBABlazer's Edge

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets Preview

Portland Trail Blazers (41-30) vs Denver Nuggets (47-24) The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Denver Nuggets in the last game of the regular season at Moda Center tonight. The Blazers have caught fire at the right time, going 9-2 in their last 11 games, hoping to take this one to guarantee a spot in the playoffs. The Nuggets are winners of nine of their last 12 and currently sit at third in the Western Conference going into tonight’s slate of games.
NBAawesemo.com

NBA DFS Picks: Building Blocks for Sunday, May 16th | Damian Lillard

Sunday is going to be a wild one with all of the different playoff and lottery implications. Let’s look at the 10-game main slate and discuss the top NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo lineups. Don’t forget to head over to the Awesemo NBA DFS home page for more great written daily fantasy basketball content, including the FREE NBA Deep Dive — the most in-depth article in the industry.
NBABlazer's Edge

Overcoming Extra Defensive Pressure Crucial for Lillard & Blazers

Led by star guard Damian Lillard, the Trail Blazers’ offense hit its rhythm in the march to the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Now that the postseason has arrived, opposing defenses are poised to ramp up the pressure. If the Blazers hope to pull off an upset against the Nuggets, they will need to find a way to mitigate the aggressive approach that Lillard is likely to face.
NBABlazer's Edge

Lillard on Blazers’ Regular Season, “We Find a Way”

The Trail Blazers put together a wire-to-wire victory over the Nuggets to conclude the 2020-21 regular season. That win pushed Portland’s record to 42-30, a far cry from the direction that coach Terry Stotts’ squad was trending towards during an abysmal stretch of results in April. After Sunday’s game, The...
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

Blazers Know the Challenge 'MVP' Nikola Jokic Presents In First Round

Jusuf Nurkic believes Damian Lillard is the league's rightful MVP. But acknowledging his current teammate's odds of winning basketball's highest individual honor are low, Portland's big man believes his former one is the next most worthy candidate. At issue for Nurkic and the Trail Blazers? Nikola Jokic, MVP shoo-in, happens...
NBANBA

Damian Lillard, Trae Young named NBA Players of the Week

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 21. Check out highlights from their past week of action. Damian Lillard. > Complete Box Scores. Trae Young. > Complete Box Scores.