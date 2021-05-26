CEIPAL Study Establishes Clear Link between Technology and Business Success through the COVID-19 Pandemic

There’s no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic impacted businesses of all sizes across the country, but none more so than small businesses. In recognition of Small Business Month in May, we wanted to take the opportunity to look more closely at the efforts to help small businesses recover post-pandemic. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the number of active business owners in the U.S. plummeted by 3.3 million or 22% from February to April 2020. The drop in active business owners was the largest on record, and losses to business activity were felt across nearly all industries.