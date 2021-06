WOODSTOCK, Ill. – The McHenry County Board is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the Lake in the Hills Sanitary District Board of Trustees. The district, governed by the three-member board, provides wastewater treatment for the Village of Lake in the Hills, as well as portions of Crystal Lake and Huntley. One vacancy is available for a three-year term that expires May 1, 2024. Applicants must live within the sanitary district’s boundaries.