At The Mac: Frida

By Terri Hemmert
 3 days ago
As part of “A Salute To Frida,” celebrating the heritage of Frida Kahlo, The New Philharmonic has performed a concert of music by Mexican-born composers. It is streaming on demand through June 15th. For information on how to watch, visit Www.Atthemac.Org.

