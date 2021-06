TONKAWA, Okla. – A Northern Oklahoma College professor is out of a job after being charged with sexual battery, rape, and kidnapping. Luetkenhaus’s about page states: “As a designer, I feel that telling the story is the most important part of my job […] Whether I am doing that with the scenery or the lighting makes no difference to me, as long as my work can connect the audience to the story.” Luetkenhaus’s story takes a twist from shining the light on others to turning the spotlight on himself. Anthony Luetkenhaus’s Career (Image courtesy of Inland 360) Anthony Luetkenhaus, 37,...