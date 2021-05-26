newsbreak-logo
WaunaFest to return in full force July 22-25

By Roberta Baumann tribnews@hngnews.com
hngnews.com
 5 days ago

WaunaFest’s cancellation last year seemed to define Waunakee’s 2020 pandemic summer. For more than 30 years without fail, in sunshine, rain and even a tornado, WaunaFest has brought the community together for music, food, games and fun. And it will again this summer. As more people become vaccinated and COVID-19...

