Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game releases next month

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC can now play Knockout City, a brand new game that just released today and that is making some waves, partially thanks to a variety of Twitch and YouTube streamers who have been streaming the game all day. Right now, there's no word of how long it will be available, but given that it's an EA game, it should be available for a long time to Ultimate subscribers via EA Play.