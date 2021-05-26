Cancel
Video Games

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game releases next month

By Aran Suddi
TheSixthAxis
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEGA has confirmed that Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game will be released on June 22nd, and that it will be available on PC, Stadia, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and Stadia. It will also be available on the new gen consoles via backwards compatibility. The official game of the Summer Olympics looks quite arcade-like, leaning into the more casual look and atmosphere rather than being a full sports sim.

