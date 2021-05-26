Polo G Announces Release Date for New Album Hall of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced one of the largest inductee classes in recent years on May 12, with six main inductees and seven inductees in other categories. Foo Fighters, Carole King, Tina Turner, Todd Rundgren, The Go-Go’s, and Jay-Z were selected as this year’s main inductees. Foo Fighters and Jay-Z were inducted in their first year of eligibility, 25 years after the release of their respective first recordings. Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl joins King and Turner as one of three musicians who are receiving their second induction this year, as Grohl had previously been inducted in 2014 as a member of Nirvana. Turner was inducted in 1991 as part of the Ike & Tina Turner duo, while King was inducted in 1990 for her songwriting work with her ex-husband Gerry Goffin. This means King is the first artist in the Hall’s history to be inducted first as a non-performer and then as a performer. King and Turner also join Stevie Nicks, inducted in 2019, as the only women to be inducted twice. The Go-Go’s were inducted on the first ballot they appeared on, although they have been eligible for several years. Todd Rundgren was the only artist selected for induction this year who had previously appeared on the ballot, having previously been nominated in 2019 and 2020.