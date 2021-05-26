Polo G Announces Release Date for New Album Hall of Fame

newsbreak-logo
Polo G has revealed the release date for his third album: Hall of Fame is out June 11 via Columbia. The Chicago rapper’s follow-up to 2020’s THE GOAT features “Epidemic,” “GNF (OKOKOK),” “RAPSTAR,” and “GANG GANG.” Find the cover art for Hall of Fame below. “My goal for Hall of...

