PARKSTON — “It’s Parkston. ‘Park’ is in the title. If you just look at our name, we better have a cool park,” Bill Maxwell said. Maxwell, the president of the Parkston Commercial Club, was referring to East Park in the community of about 1,600 people south of Mitchell. The park is a prime gathering place for activities throughout the summer, from adult and youth baseball and softball games to fun at the swimming pool, family reunions and picnics.