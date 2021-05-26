newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

All-Wheel Drive Bicycle Using Hand Drill Parts

By Danie Conradie
hackaday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA skilled mountain biker can cross some extreme terrain, but [The Q] thought there might be room for improvement, so he converted a fat bike to all-wheel drive. The major challenge here is transferring pedal power to the front wheels, especially around the headset. [The Q] solved this by effectively building a differential from the parts of a very old hand drill. Since the front wheel needs to rotate at the same speed as the rear, one long chain loops from the rear wheel to the headset, tensioned by a pair of derailleurs. This front sprocket turns a series of spur gears and bevel gear arranged around the headset, which transfers the power down to the front wheel via another chain.

hackaday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bicycle#All Wheel Drive#Soft Power#Bike#Wheels#Pedal Power#Tires#Derailleurs#Bevel Gear#Soft Sand#Spur Gears#Rocks#3d#Weight#E Bikes#Clothing#Offset#Foliage#Complexity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsRoad & Track

The V-12-Powered Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Is 621 HP of All-Wheel-Drive Luxury

Big engines aren't long for this world. New laws and regulations are pushing manufacturers to downsize and electrify. Mercedes seems to want to hold on to the V-12 as long as possible, though, as it's just introduced a new 12-cylinder Maybach S-Class. And for the first time, it sends power to all four wheels.
Carsdragzine.com

Rob Courtney’s 900 HP All-Wheel-Drive Honda Civic

The Honda Civic — a car that most view as an affordable and reliable form of transportation, not something that is likely to rip off low 9-second passes in full street trim. But you see, Rob Courtney didn’t get that memo, and he’s created one gnarly Honda. Courtney’s Civic makes...
Carsacquiremag.com

Opel electrifies the Manta with an all-electric, rear-wheel-drive restomod

An Opel classic is getting a 21st century update with an electric version of the Manta. Originally released more than 50 years ago, the one-off Manta GSe ElektroMOD combines the styling of the 70s model with the latest in EV technology. The four-cylinder engine of the original has been swapped for a 108kW/147 hp electric motor with a lithium ion battery capacity of 31 kWh, allowing for a range of 120+ miles and it takes under four hours to fully charge the battery with the onboard 9kW charger. The car also features a four-speed manual with an automatic fourth gear, rear-wheel-drive, LED headlights, DRLs, and taillights, 17" Ronal wheels, and an Opel Pure Panel digital dashboard.
Buying CarsRepublic

Element in hand likely worth two on the used car lot

I’m going to college in the fall, and my parents want to give me their 2004 Honda Element. The Element has 140,000 miles on it, and my grandpa says it’s going to fall apart and that cars can’t be trusted after 100,000 miles. My dad says the Element could go to 200,000 miles.
Carstflcar.com

Next-Gen 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 Keeps The Monstrous V12 Alive, And Adds All-Wheel Drive: News

On its face, the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 may not look like a massive leap over the car it replaces. This car is supposed to be a symbol of absolute power (in more ways than one), yet you still get a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine with 621 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. That engine’s still a monster — and it’s obviously sticking around, for those fearing its demise. However, it’s not any more powerful or torquier than the outgoing S650 Maybach. Nevertheless, this new car does pack plenty of refinement even on a standard S-Class, and does bring some significant powertrain changes into play.
CarsEngadget

Hot Wheels' latest RC Cybertruck puts a Cyberquad in your hand for only $100

The Hot Wheels Cybertruck hasn’t even shipped yet, but Mattel has already announced a new version going on sale this week. What’s different? This year’s 1:10 version now includes the Cyberquad bike as part of the set, which can slide neatly into the trunk of the Cybertruck. And this new toy is way cheaper than the original collector's edition — only $100 for the entire package, going on sale this Friday at MattelCreations.com.
CarsJalopnik

Toyota Engineers Built A Prius Rally Car And They Let Me Drive It

Last week, I took (what should have been) a short drive to the Bundy Hill Off Road Park to drive a Toyota Prius that had been converted into a rally car by a group of Toyota engineers. Due to my own stupidity, I only had time to do a couple recon laps and four timed laps (one of which was the fastest of the day if you must know) but it was worth it. Now I know what it’s like to try to try to flick a Prius into a corner and hang the rear end out. How many people can say that?
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

2021 BMW M4 Competition gets four-wheel-drive convertible

BMW’s M line-up continues to swell following the introduction of the new M4 Competition Convertible M xDrive, which is lighter and more powerful than its predecessor and has an extra driven axle. Based on the recently revealed M4 Competition M xDrive, the new M model swaps the previous-generation convertible’s folding...
Carssingletrackworld.com

Roval Traverse Wheels Get Star Ratchet Drive Internals

Roval wheels has just launched its brand new Traverse Alloy wheels – and while it sounds and looks like there’s nothing new, the hubs (literally) at the centre of it all have been upgraded with DT Swiss Star Ratchet LN system. This is an 18 tooth ratchet drive system, but it’s upgradable (and apparently retrofittable) up to the super clicky 54T Star Ratchet system.
Carsthetorquereport.com

Mazda CX-50 rear-wheel drive crossover is reportedly debuting this fall

Mazda has already announced that it’s working on a new rear-wheel drive vehicles that will be powered by an inline-6 or plug-in hybrid powertrains. Most recently Mazda gave a preview of the new inline-6 engine and a new 8-speed automatic transmission. Now a report claims that we will get to see the first of the new rear-wheel drive Mazda vehicles later this year.
Bicyclescyclingabout.com

Are Chainless Shaft Drive Bicycles A Genius or Terrible Idea?

We need to get our pedal power from the cranks to the rear wheel somehow. Chains are clearly the most common way to propel us forward, and if you’re a regular reader here, you’ll have seen that I think belts are perfect for long-distance bike travellers. There are far quirkier...
Carsgmauthority.com

Here Are All Of The 2022 Chevy Equinox Wheel Options

The 2022 Chevy Equinox represents the fifth model year of the third-generation crossover. For the 2022 model year, the ‘nox receives a mid-cycle enhancement (MCE) – otherwise known as an update or refresh – complete with new front and rear ends, along with a sporty-looking RS trim level plus equipment changes and updates.
CarsPamplin Media Group

All-electric VW ID.4 test drives coming to Bridgeport Village

The all-new SUV is the first of a series of new EVs promised by the German manufacturer. Volkswagen will be offering free test drives of its all-new ID.4 all-electric SUV at Bridgeport Village from June 16 to 20. Reservations must be made in advance here. Volkswagen intends the ID.4 to...
Carsconceptcarz.com

6 driving situations where IQ.DRIVE can lend a hand

No matter how focused you are when behind the wheel, or how careful you are in everyday driving, things happen—like a sudden obstacle or a vehicle you can't see in your mirrors. And no matter how comfortable it is inside your vehicle, that highway commute can be a little stressful.
Bicyclesroadbikeaction.com

DO THESE 5 THINGS BEFORE YOU RIDE A NEW GRAVEL OR ROAD BIKE

I just got a new bike, and I’m not very mechanically inclined. Is there a checklist of things to check before my first ride?. Any time I get a new bike, whether it’s been ridden by someone else or not, I always check a few things. First. is the headset...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Is The 2021 Honda Ridgeline's HPD Package Worth It?

According to Honda's research, exterior styling and vehicle image matter a lot to the under-40 crowd, and that's a crowd it would love to sell a whole lot of 2021 Honda Ridgelines to. To sweeten the appeal, Honda's introduced an HPD appearance package for the refreshed Ridgeline, but at $2,800, is it the best way to spend your money?
Carsaftermarketnews.com

NRS Brakes Launches Galvanized Brake Pads For Lexus, Toyota

Expanding its line of premium brake pads for both Lexus and Toyota drivers, NRS Brakes recently launched new galvanized brake pads designed exclusively for 2013-2020 Lexus LX570, 2008-2020 Toyota Land Cruiser, 2007-2017 Toyota Tundra and 2008-2017 Toyota Sequoia. Delivering the reliability and performance that Lexus and Toyota fans have come...
Carsmotor1.com

Traxxas unveils Drag Slash RC Chevy truck and yes, it pulls wheelies

Once upon a time, radio-controlled cars were relegated to two genres. You had off-road stuff like trucks and buggies for jumping everything in sight, and you had on-road cars for carving scale corners. These days, there are all kinds of sub-categories for RC fans to specialise in, and Traxxas is going all-out for drag racers with a new classic Chevy truck in 1:10 scale.
CarsWest Newsmagazine

Letter to the Editor: Drivers not using ‘hands free’

This could just be a pet-peeve of mine, but seeing motorists driving late model vehicles and they are still not using “hands-free” mode, drives me crazy. Starting with the 2000-year models of Chrysler vehicles, they implemented the first stages of Bluetooth technology for drivers to remain in contact with business associates and family. They were being fore-sighted and saw the potential market for driving without handling their cell phone and possibly reduce the accident rate that takes many lives yearly.