newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oak Bluffs, MA

Vineyarders rally to sink Clippers in boys lacrosse

By Ralph Stewart
Martha's Vineyard Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartha’s Vineyard rallied from a two-goal deficit at the end of the third quarter and edged the Falmouth Clippers, 9-8, in Cape and Islands League interdivisional play, Tuesday afternoon at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs. The Vineyarders (3-3) trailed 4-2 at halftime, and 7-5 after three quarters, before scoring...

www.mvtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Bluffs, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Nantucket, MA
City
Falmouth, MA
Falmouth, MA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Cherry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak#The Clippers#Home Game#End Game#Ground Game#Vineyarders#The Falmouth Clippers#Islands League#Martha S Vineyard#The Game#Play#Dan Mccarthy Field#Ground Balls#Lead#Rally
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Sports
Related
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Invite a Shark into your home this summer

The Martha’s Vineyard Sharks have a stacked lineup; now they just need a place to keep those players and time is running out. With just weeks until the season gets underway on June 3, the Sharks still need 10 to 12 beds for their players, general manager Russ Curran told The Times.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Massachusetts Reopening Is Great News For Boston College Athletics

On Monday, Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker announced that the commonwealth will officially fully reopen on May 29th. This news comes on the heals of President Joe Biden announced that he would drop the mask requirement for vaccinated individuals. After Baker made the announcement, local Boston sports teams also began to...
Barnstable, MAcapecodtimes.com

Here are 30 baseball players to watch on Cape Cod this spring

The first week of the spring baseball season is in the books! Here are 30 “Players to Watch” this season on Cape Cod and the islands. Proto, a starting pitcher since his freshman year, has been critical to both of Barnstable’s wins this season. He earned a five-out save in the team’s opener against Sandwich last week, then on Wednesday pitched 5.1 innings on the mound for his first win. Proto has struck out eight in his first seven innings.
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Girls tennis tops Nauset in season opener

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School girls tennis team started the season with a 3-0 win over Nauset in Cape and Islands League Atlantic Division play Wednesday afternoon on the Ned Fennessy Courts in Oak Bluffs. The Vineyarders clinched the best-of-five series by sweeping the singles matches. No. 1 singles...
Sandwich, MAcapecodtimes.com

Sandwich seizes control over Falmouth in 13-4 boys lacrosse win

EAST SANDWICH — Connor Stack and Kevin Jordan did everything Sandwich needed in the faceoff circle. Once the ball moved toward Falmouth’s goal, players like Aiden Rodgers and Avery Richardson took care of the rest. Rodgers and Richardson each recorded a hat trick, and the Blue Knights beat the Clippers...
SportsMartha's Vineyard Times

MVRHS softball tames Lions

Ashley Brasefield hit a grand slam in the first inning and drove in six runs on three hits as Martha’s Vineyard powered past the St. John Paul II Lions, 16-5, in a Cape and Islands League Lighthouse Division softball clash Wednesday afternoon in Hyannis. The Vineyarders evened their record at...
Falmouth, MAInquirer and Mirror

Falmouth shuts out softball

(May 13, 2021) When the softball team went 17-2 in the spring of 2019, it had an experienced group of veterans who had played in plenty of varsity games. This year head coach Chris Maury has a completely different group, which is young and actively trying to get acclimated to the speed of varsity softball.
Falmouth, MAcapecodtimes.com

School roundup: Donahue, Sturgis West lacrosse wins in OT

OSTERVILLE - Kate Donahue scored the game-winning goal with an assist from Ava Navarro in overtime for Sturgis as they beat the Cape Cod Academy Seahawks 9-8 in Friday's Cape & Islands League Lighthouse girls lacrosse game. Jinpei Holmes scored 3 goals, Isabel Alberta had 2 goals and a assist,...
Falmouth, MAcapecodtimes.com

School roundup: St. John Paul II baseball shuts out Nantucket

HYANNIS - Matt Garrett was 2-for-3 with a triple, 3 runs, 2 RBIs and a stolen base for the St. John Paul Lions as they routed the Nantucket Whalers 10-0 in baseball action on Wednesday at McKeon Park. Richie Marchand was 2-for-2 with 2 runs and 2 stolen bases, Brian...
Falmouth, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

MVRHS spring sports get underway with a flourish

The first week of high school spring sports action in the Cape and Islands League was jam-packed with games. The sailing team, having split a pair of non-league contests in April — a 4-1 win over Tabor Academy and a 3-0 loss to Milton Academy — met Sandwich Thursday afternoon on Lagoon Pond under clear blue skies, with temperatures in the low 60s. Trouble was there was little to no wind, and the schools struggled to sail two races over two hours. The Vineyard boats placed 1-2-3 in the first race behind skipper/crew pairings of Felix Colon/Juliet Morse, Zack Ward/Jocelyn Baliunas, and Miles Wolfe/Henri Kyburg Abbott, but Sandwich took the second race 1-2-5 (8 points) to MV’s 3-4-6 (13). Yossi Monahan/Ingrid Moore, Delilah Hammarlund/Griff Stead, and Caleb Burt/Michaela Benefit sailed for the Vineyarders.
Barnstable, MAcapecodtimes.com

Sandwich boys lacrosse team tops Barnstable in a battle of unbeaten

HYANNIS - Tim Souza had 4 goals and 2 assists to lead the Sandwich Blue Knights to a 12-4 win over the Barnstable Red Hawks in boys lacrosse action on Tuesday. Aiden Rodgers added 3 goals, Anthony Guarino ended with 1 goal and an assist and Caleb Richardon and Matt DiGiacomo each had 2 goals and an assist for Sandwich (2-0).
SportsMartha's Vineyard Times

Giordano becomes gold medalist

Ryan Giordano successfully passed his senior moves in the field test for U.S. Figure Skating, becoming the Martha’s Vineyard Figure Skating Club’s most recent gold medalist. Figure skating tests are a national standard set by the U.S. Figure Skating Association. There are eight levels to complete in the field test...
Barnstable County, MAcapenews.net

Case Closes Out Bourne High School Volleyball

After playing an excellent match in their comeback from quarantine, the Bourne High School volleyball team took one on the chin in the Southcoast Conference semifinals on Wednesday night at Case High School. The Cardinals played with aggression and purpose from the outset and Bourne was stunned, losing in three straight.
High Schoolvineyardgazette.com

Spring Sports Begin; Fans Are Invited

Vineyard high school spring sports begin this week and for the first time all year there is no limit on the number of fans permitted to attend the games. Previously this year, only parents and siblings were allowed at high school sporting events but due to the outdoor nature of spring sports and the ability to distance spectators from each other, Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School athletic director Mark McCarthy said all are welcome to attend.