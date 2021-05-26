Vineyarders rally to sink Clippers in boys lacrosse

The first week of high school spring sports action in the Cape and Islands League was jam-packed with games. The sailing team, having split a pair of non-league contests in April — a 4-1 win over Tabor Academy and a 3-0 loss to Milton Academy — met Sandwich Thursday afternoon on Lagoon Pond under clear blue skies, with temperatures in the low 60s. Trouble was there was little to no wind, and the schools struggled to sail two races over two hours. The Vineyard boats placed 1-2-3 in the first race behind skipper/crew pairings of Felix Colon/Juliet Morse, Zack Ward/Jocelyn Baliunas, and Miles Wolfe/Henri Kyburg Abbott, but Sandwich took the second race 1-2-5 (8 points) to MV’s 3-4-6 (13). Yossi Monahan/Ingrid Moore, Delilah Hammarlund/Griff Stead, and Caleb Burt/Michaela Benefit sailed for the Vineyarders.