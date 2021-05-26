Talent-rich The Woman in the Window undone by lackluster story

The source material is a bestseller. The cast is A-list. The director is British and celebrated, the cinematographer is French and aces, and the screenwriter is a Pulitzer-winning playwright. There is, on the surface, no reason to think that The Woman in the Window, the long-anticipated and even-longer-delayed adaptation of A.J. Finn’s 2018 prestige beach read, would not be the sort of movie designed to spike pulses whether you see it in theaters or at home on Netflix, on a plane or on a train, on a boat or with a goat. Which means — if you choose to look at this curiously inoperative take on the book through a wineglass-half-full perspective — that you technically get two mysteries in one with this tale of murder most foul. Did the shut-in across the street really see someone shuffle off this mortal coil, or is she losing her mind? And the second, far more puzzling one, is: How did so much get lost in translation here?